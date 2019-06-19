Financial police detect group manufacturing fake payment documents

A criminal group that had been manufacturing fake payment documents was detected. Suspects were arrested. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

The group, in collusion with officials of the Plant Quarantine Department under the Ministry of Agriculture, was engaged in forgery / falsification of documents for the manufacture and sale of international commodity and accompanying documents, including phytosanitary certificates of quality, to exporters of agricultural products to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

«It was found out that agricultural products were imported into the republic (possibly of dubious quality) from non-member states. Forged documents for the goods were made using fake legal entities. Further, these products, without payment of the taxes, were imported into the countries of EEU as manufactured in Kyrgyzstan,» the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes told the details.

On June 14, four citizens-members of the group were arrested during a test purchase when receiving money. All of them were placed in the detention center 1 by a court decision. At the same time, it became known that the group issued from 15 to 20 packages of forged documents for 5,000 soms each per day.

«As a result of the aforementioned systematic criminal acts, the established procedure for ensuring the safety of exported products to EEU states was not followed, which ultimately undermines the image of the republic and its competent authorities. Pre-trial proceedings are now being conducted and officials involved in the case are being identified,» the state service summed up.