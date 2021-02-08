Ex-employee of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained for forgery of documents

Former employee of the Financial Police (State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes), who was engaged in forgery of documents and certificates required to fly from Kyrgyzstan to Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic, was detained. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«Operational-search and investigative measures were carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of use of fake medical certificates of medical institutions of the Russian Federation by passengers. As a result, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, former employee of the Financial Police, who works at Tumar private air ticket office located in Besh-Sary shopping center, was detained. Numerous fake seals and stamps of medical institutions and doctors, including medical institutions in Moscow, were seized from the man. The suspect promised to help the citizens with departure by providing some documents,» the ministry said in a statement.

A victim turned to the police, who bought a ticket for Bishkek — Moscow flight and medical certificates for 46,050 soms.