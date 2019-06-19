10:33
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 43,440 people passed Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

At least 43,440 graduates passed the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The Center for Assessment in Education and Training Methods reported.

According to the center, the number of graduates who participated in the main test reduced by 5 percent compared to 2018. At least 45,607 people have passed it in 2018.

The number of people wishing to pass subject tests in history, biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics has decreased by an average of 8-10 percent, but the number of graduates who passed the English language test has grown by 11 percent.

These data do not take into account participants of the additional Nationwide Testing, which will be held on June 22-23.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions of the republic. Those who get high scores have an opportunity to study at a university at the budget expense. The main test and at least one subject test are mandatory for an applicant who wants to study at the expense of the budget.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
27,000 graduates to participate in competition for admission to universities
Education Ministry approves date of additional Nationwide Testing
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged
Registration for Nationwide Testing 2019 starts in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names main lever against corruption in education
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov presents "gold certificates" to testing winners
Son of Omurbek Babanov tells what displeased his father
62,000 eleventh-graders to graduate from schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Atambayev to school leavers: Be afraid of blind faith
School leavers with high NWT scores to get gifts from President of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan
President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India President declares 2021 Year of Friendship and Culture of Kyrgyzstan and India
Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev Deputies ready to listen to ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Dushanbe President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Dushanbe