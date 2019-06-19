At least 43,440 people passed Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

At least 43,440 graduates passed the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan in 2019. The Center for Assessment in Education and Training Methods reported.

According to the center, the number of graduates who participated in the main test reduced by 5 percent compared to 2018. At least 45,607 people have passed it in 2018.

The number of people wishing to pass subject tests in history, biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics has decreased by an average of 8-10 percent, but the number of graduates who passed the English language test has grown by 11 percent.

These data do not take into account participants of the additional Nationwide Testing, which will be held on June 22-23.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions of the republic. Those who get high scores have an opportunity to study at a university at the budget expense. The main test and at least one subject test are mandatory for an applicant who wants to study at the expense of the budget.