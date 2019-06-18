17:42
Agreement on gasoline import may be signed with Kazakhstan this week

An agreement with Kazakhstan on the duty-free import of gasoline may be signed this week. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov announced this today at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

According to him, a special working group has been formed on this issue. It is still negotiating. They are at the final stage now. Members of the working group are in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) since Sunday. They are to return with a final decision tonight.

«We expect the agreement will be signed this week. We are negotiating over supplies by rail,» Zamirbek Askarov said.

In early June, the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov told reporters that the republic could carry out the first delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July.

Recall, negotiations on the possible supply of gasoline from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan have been held for the second year in a row. Earlier it was reported that the controversy was caused by an item that prohibited Kyrgyzstan from export of petroleum products.
