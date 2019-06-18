Private companies engaged in illegal migration to Kyrgyzstan

Local private companies, inviting foreign citizens to work, are in fact engaged in illegal migration to Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Makhabat Ergeshova told at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, private companies help foreigners to obtain a work visa, but then these people do not work, but simply stay illegally in Kyrgyzstan.

«They fake out the state bodies that issue work permits to foreigners under a quota. Having received a work visa, foreign citizens do not carry out labor activity at these organizations, but disappear from the sight of state bodies. I received information about 30 companies that invited foreign citizens to work. During an analysis, I found out that, having a quota for 282 foreigners, the company pays social security deductions for only 30 people. Where is the rest foreign labor force? And there are companies that do not pay money to the Social Fund at all, although they received a working quota for 20-30 people,» the deputy said.

She stressed that the majority of such illegal migrants are citizens of the PRC. At least 11,460 citizens of China obtained a work visa in 2017, in 2018 — 7,495.

The committee created a commission to check the voiced facts.