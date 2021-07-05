12:18
Kyrgyzstani to face trial for illegal migration of compatriots

A Kyrgyzstani will be brought to justice for illegal migration of compatriots. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, employees of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs checked information published in the media that employees took away passports of six Kyrgyzstanis, who arrived to work in Buryatia (Russia), and illegally held them.

«The police found out that the Kyrgyzstani, not having permission for employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad, provided compatriots with such services. By posting ads on social media, in the markets of Bishkek, he promised good conditions and high earnings. In addition, the detainee provided migrants with fictitious certificates and grounds giving them the right to enter Russia,» the ministry noted.

The fact was registered under Article 122 (organization of illegal migration) of the Misdemeanor Code. A notice of suspicion was handed to the citizen; the case was sent to court.
link: https://24.kg/english/199882/
views: 75
