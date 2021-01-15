Another Kyrgyzstani detained in Italy for illegal migration

Another citizen of Kyrgyzstan involved in the criminal business — illegal migration of Syrian and Pakistani immigrants from Turkey to Western Europe has been detained in Italy. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The source of the news agency noted that the detainee was recently arrested under circumstances similar to the case of Alexander Voevodin and Maxim Glinchin.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, without reporting details of the incident, confirmed the fact of the arrest.

«According to the information of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Italy, it received an official notification of detention of a 42-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic B.S. under the Article «Illegal migration». This issue is under the control of the diplomatic mission,» the Foreign Ministry said.

It should be noted that Olesya Dzedzinskaya, the Italian lawyer of Alexander Voevodin, who became the first Kyrgyzstani detained in Italy for participation in organizing illegal migration, warned the republic’s authorities about the need to take urgent measures back in December last year.

«I am alarmed that people in Kyrgyzstan have begun to be recruited for this. This is very dangerous, and your authorities must stop it as soon and as tough as possible. After all, the «tourist» trips for which the guys are hired are one-way trips,» the lawyer warned in an interview with 24.kg news agency.

Recall, two residents of Tokmak, 23-year-old Alexander Voevodin and 20-year-old Maxim Glinchin, on the recommendation of their acquaintance, left to work in Turkey in October 2020. The guys were supposed to work as sailors on a tourist yacht in one of the major Turkish ports. However, they were involved in a criminal business — transfer of Syrian and Pakistani illegal immigrants from Turkey to Italy.

Maxim Glinchin died during the trip, and Alexander Voevodin was detained by the Italian police. He faces up to 15 years in prison. In December last year, Glinchin’s body was delivered to Bishkek. Voevodin remains in custody in Italy to this day.

«How many more guys should be involved in the criminal business, how many of them have to die for the police to finally start working?» she asked.

It should be noted that Alexander’s mother Olga Voevodina has repeatedly complained about the inaction on the part of the domestic police. Investigators, she said, have not even summoned and interrogated the resident of Ivanovka village, whom the guys’ relatives consider involved in the recruitment of not only their children, but also other Kyrgyzstanis.

Ultimately, the police reported that the case had been re-qualified to the Article «Human Trafficking». At the end of December, the Prosecutor’s Office of Chui region sent materials to the investigation service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region for further investigation.