Chess players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in Italy

Kyrgyzstanis took the 1st places at City of Cattolica Chess Festival in Italy. Chess-results.com reports.

Program of the festival included contests among chess players with FIDE rating above 2,000 points (A tournament), below 2,000 points (B tournament) and below 1,600 points (C tournament).

At least 53 chess players from 14 countries participated in B tournament. The world and Asian champion among amateurs Islam Baisynov scored seven points and took the first place in nine rounds. Nurlan Shergaliev became champion at C tournament.
