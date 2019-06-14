Migrants transfer $ 740.5 million to Kyrgyzstan for 4 months of 2019

In January — April 2019, the volume of remittances to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 740.5 million. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared with the first four months of 2018, the figure grew by $ 30.2 million. In April, migrants have transferred $ 200.1 million to the country. Over the month, the figure increased by $ 4.3 million, but compared to April 2018, on the contrary, fell by $ 4.4 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 726.6 million.

USA takes the second place in terms of money transfers — $ 9.2 million. Other $ 4.4 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

In January-April 2019, there was also an outflow of funds — $ 163.3 million. The main part of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 161.8 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January-February 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 577.2 million.

As a result of 2018, the volume of remittances to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow amounted to $ 2,143.1 billion.