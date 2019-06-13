14:01
SCO members closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan

The SCO members are closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during an exclusive interview with MIR TV channel.

After the SCO summit in Bishkek, the Russian leader will travel to Dushanbe, where the 5th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia will be held.

According to Vladimir Putin, this is another platform where leaders of countries in the region can get together and talk about the situation in Asia.

«There are many issues and problems that require special attention, starting with the long-standing problems of the Israeli-Palestinian reconciliation and ending with Afghanistan, Iran and the Iranian nuclear program, North Korea and its nuclear program, and so on and so forth. There are a lot of issues. Of course, we are also concerned about the Middle East issues, but no less concerned about everything related to the Iranian nuclear program, North Korea. We are especially closely monitoring the events in Afghanistan,» he said.
