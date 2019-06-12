18:09
Amount of claims for environmental damage reaches 9.3 million soms

Amount sued for damage to the environment reached 9.3 million soms in 2018. Maksat Omurov, Head of the Environmental Safety Department of the State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate, said at a press conference.

«Inspectors of the State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate have drawn up 1,554 protocols on violations. Fines in the amount of 8,311 million soms have been imposed. Claims of 9,379,000 million soms were filed for environmental damage,» he said.

According to the results of five months, taking into account the introduction of a moratorium on inspections of business entities, inspectors of the state inspectorate imposed fines amounting to 1,570,000 soms and filed suits for 1,349,000 soms.
