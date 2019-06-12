12:01
Deputies demand report from Government on Kumtor

«We must hear the government’s information about Kumtor before recess,» deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev said at a meeting of the Parliament today.

According to him, there is a decree of the Parliament on monitoring the negotiations on a new agreement on Kumtor. Therefore, it is necessary to consider information of the Government on the work being carried out and the course of negotiations at a meeting of the relevant committee in June, and then hear it at the meeting of the Parliament.

«The information will come to the committee. We will set a date and you will be able to put up the issue for discussion,» Dastan Dzhumabekov said.

Recall, the new agreement on Kumtor mine, which was signed by Sapar Isakov, has not yet entered into force. Preliminary conditions under it have not been met so far.
