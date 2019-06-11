Over 5,000 policemen to ensure security during SCO Summit in Bishkek

Over 5,000 employees of the Ministry of Interior will provide security during the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Deputy Head of the Ministry Almaz Orozaliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed plans to ensure law, order and security during the events. Employees of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital, Chui region and the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will ensure law and order on the days of the summit. Internal Affairs’ Services will take under protection the route of movement of the motorcades, venues of the event and places of residence of the delegations.

«These days, the entire personnel of the Bishkek garrison were put on combat alert. The police will carry out the tasks on ensuring public order and combating crime on an ongoing basis. The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks residents and guests of the capital to treat the events with understanding, observe the rules of the road and driving culture, do not leave vehicles in unauthorized places and without attention, do not enter into the oncoming lanes in order to avoid artificial traffic jams and inconvenience for other road users,» Almaz Orozaliev said.

Official visits of the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of the PRC Xi Jinping and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit will be held in Bishkek on June 12-14.