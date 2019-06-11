Central roads of Bishkek to be closed for traffic on June 12-15

Central streets of Bishkek will be closed for traffic movement for the period of the SCO Summit from June 12 to June 15. The Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Azamat Israilov told today at a press conference.

According to him, movement of traffic along roads of Chui region will also be restricted. In particular, Bishkek — Manas airport road will be closed for traffic during arrival of delegations and the passage of the summit’s motorcade.

At the same time, the Main Traffic Safety Department does not voice exact time of road closures and even the names of the streets, where traffic restrictions are possible, explaining it by safety issues.

«Movement restrictions will be temporary. At the same time, there will be a manual traffic control. There will be no recording of violations by the cameras in the framework of Safe City project on the blocked road sections. In addition, we would like to warn car owners not to leave vehicles on the sides of central roads. Evacuators will work there,» Azamat Israilov said.