Mining industry transfers 10.6 billion to budget

As a result of 2018, taking into account tenders and auctions, revenues to the republican and local budgets from the work of mining enterprises amounted to 10,687 billion soms. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use presented such data.

According to the committee, as of today, the industry employs more than 18,000 people. At the same time, the volume of industrial production increased by 5.4 percent compared to the previous year. This is due to the growth of indicators in the production of precious metals by 4.4 percent and the extraction of minerals by 8.1 percent.