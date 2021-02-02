16:24
Ishimbai Chunuev: Creation of Mining Code has been discussed for 10 years

«The Kyrgyz Mining Association has repeatedly raised the issue of the need to create a Mining Code, but nothing has moved forward,» the President of the Association, Ishimbai Chunuev, state at a press conference today.

According to him, experts welcome the decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on reforming the mining industry. In particular, it provides for adoption of the Mining Code. The Kyrgyz Mining Association considers this idea as timely. At the same time, they propose to urgently create an interdepartmental commission to develop the document. But the Association warns that the document is complex, it will not be possible to develop and adopt it in a month.

«There are 19 codes in Kyrgyzstan now, but there is no Mining Code among them, although this is a budget-forming activity. During the years of independence, only one deposit has been discovered — Shambesai. But there are many problems, there is no single body that would control the sphere. We have a law on mineral resources, but it adapts to the codes, and 10-15 changes are made to it every year. This does not solve the problems,» Ishimbai Chunuev stressed.

«Many problems will be removed after development of the Mining Code. We need to switch to international reporting standards, develop small mining business, solve problems with the local population, eliminate contradictions in laws,» he said.
