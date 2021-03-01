19:37
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with employees of mining industry

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met with representatives of the Association of Miners and Geologists of Kyrgyzstan and the International Business Council.

The parties discussed current state of the mining industry and prospects for its development.

«The socio-political situation that developed as of October 6, 2020 led to the halt of many mining companies. Nevertheless, at the end of last year, as a result of the activities of mining enterprises, the republican and local budgets received 18,204,037 billion soms, which is 140 percent compared to 2019 (12,999,254 billion). Many years of experience and vision of experts are important for us. We are interested in our coordinated work. Considering certain difficulties in the mining sector, which negatively affect development of the economy and investment attractiveness of the country, we intend to carry out appropriate reforms,» the head of the Cabinet said.

The mining sector is one of the priorities in government’s activity.

Ulukbek Maripov

Members of the Association named the main problems of the mining industry, including the legislative regulation of subsoil use, the lack of professional staff, budget funds for development of the industry, political instability, and problems of interaction with local communities.

The experts also noted that it was necessary to preserve the relevant state body in the field of subsoil use and ensure stability of work in the field of subsoil use, as well as create an institute of a professional expert community, and resume cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences.
