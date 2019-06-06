12:29
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Several Kyrgyzstanis left on the street in Turkey

Several Kyrgyzstanis were left on the street in Marmaris city (Turkey). Compatriots in Turkey confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, 20 workers from Kyrgyzstan, who recently arrived to work at Marti Resort Hotel, asked the management to change their work schedule or assign them to the positions indicated in the labor agreement.

«The hotel management refused, threatened to impose a fine of $ 850 and, without paying the salary, kicked them out of the hostel. In addition, they called the police, three most active Kyrgyzstanis were handed over to law enforcement agencies. The remaining 17 people were left without money on the street. These are mostly young girls and boys. They were sent to Turkey by Amassa agency in Bishkek,» the compatriots told.

With the help of fellow countrymen, 14 Kyrgyz citizens arrived in Antalya and are currently looking for a job, three of them were invited to work in Izmir.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Police arrest citizen of Turkey wanted by Interpol in Bishkek
Turkey increases number of quotas for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
At least 7,100 people leave Kyrgyzstan in 2018
MFA of Kyrgyzstan comments on incident involving Ambassador of Turkey
Cost of work visas to Turkey for Kyrgyzstanis reduced
Iftar scandal. Foreign Ministry of Turkey supports its Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
MFA not considering issue of assessing statement of Ambassador of Turkey to KR
Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan leaves iftar of SDMK with scandal
Inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan to grow by 5-10 percent
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss opening of Osh - Istanbul flight
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July