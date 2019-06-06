Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Temirtau Cup International Tournament in taekwondo ITF. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President — Kerimbek Miyarov) reported.

The tournament was held in Temirtau city (Kazakhstan) with participation of more than 350 wrestlers. Seven people represented Kyrgyzstan. They won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Adelina Alimbekova and Salizhan Batyrbekov became champions in their categories. Aziretali Myrzamamytov and Samagan Saynazarov took the second places; Dilmurod Torobaev, Egemberdi Abdilatov and Dilboroi Baimirzaeva won bronze medals.