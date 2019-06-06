10:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Temirtau Cup International Tournament in taekwondo ITF. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President — Kerimbek Miyarov) reported.

The tournament was held in Temirtau city (Kazakhstan) with participation of more than 350 wrestlers. Seven people represented Kyrgyzstan. They won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals. Adelina Alimbekova and Salizhan Batyrbekov became champions in their categories. Aziretali Myrzamamytov and Samagan Saynazarov took the second places; Dilmurod Torobaev, Egemberdi Abdilatov and Dilboroi Baimirzaeva won bronze medals.
link:
views: 69
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia
New President of Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan elected
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Cup
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 16 medals at Taekwondo ITF Championship in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 15 gold medals in Almaty
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Taekwondo ITF Championship in Kazakhstan
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July