Deputies approve Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN

Members of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security approved the Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in conjunction with the residence in Brussels (Belgium).

Deputies unanimously supported the candidacy of Muktar Dzhumaliev. He is a Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the European Union, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France and the Netherlands.

Muktar Dzhumaliev had already been the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva from 2004 to 2010. He combined his duties with the others at the Embassy in Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein.

Since July 15, 2010, he has been the First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration. From November 2010 to December 31, 2014, he was the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States. From April 9, 2011, he represented Kyrgyzstan in Canada until the end of 2014. On March 6, 2019 he became the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Belgium.