17:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Deputies approve Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN

Members of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security approved the Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in conjunction with the residence in Brussels (Belgium).

Deputies unanimously supported the candidacy of Muktar Dzhumaliev. He is a Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the European Union, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France and the Netherlands.

Related news
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan, Belgium and Japan appointed
Muktar Dzhumaliev had already been the Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva from 2004 to 2010. He combined his duties with the others at the Embassy in Switzerland, Italy and Liechtenstein.

Since July 15, 2010, he has been the First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration. From November 2010 to December 31, 2014, he was the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States. From April 9, 2011, he represented Kyrgyzstan in Canada until the end of 2014. On March 6, 2019 he became the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Belgium.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
132 prefabricated houses granted to Kyrgyzstan
One of causes of mortality in Kyrgyzstan - environmental pollution
Kyrgyzstan can be proud of strong and dynamic civil society
Kyrgyzstanis urge UN to pay attention to re-education camps in China
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
President Jeenbekov meets with UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča
UN recognizes ban on niqab infringement of rights of Muslim women
UN prepares for anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Human Rights Committee accepts statement by Cholpon Dzhakupova, Naryn Aiyp
Popular
Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek