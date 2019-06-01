11:52
Safe Delivery mobile app developed for obstetricians in Kyrgyzstan

The first mobile application Safe Delivery was developed in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The application was developed to provide vital information and recommendations with the help of easy-to-understand animated training videos, action cards and drug lists.

Through a mobile phone or tablet, qualified obstetricians will have direct and instant access to scientifically based and modern clinical guidelines on basic emergency obstetric and neonatal care.

The application can serve as a learning guide for students of medical educational institutions.

«The application Safe Delivery allows qualified midwives to provide a safer childbirth for mothers and newborns,» the ministry stressed.
