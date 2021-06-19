15:00
USD 84.57
EUR 100.74
RUB 1.17
English

EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1

The operational headquarters supported the proposal to switch to the mandatory use of the application «Travel without COVID» when entering Russia. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk told in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

It is planned that the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will switch to this format from July 1, the CIS member states — from September 1.

«We started informing our EAEU colleagues about this back in April, and they were also preparing. The opportunity to enter Russia has been returned thanks to the mobile application for citizens of all member states of the Union, and its obligatory use will allow us to cover the main flows of arrivals and thereby reduce the risk of virus penetration into our territory,» Alexey Overchuk said.

At the same time, he noted that work is also underway with countries that are not members of the EAEU and the CIS. The Russian Foreign Ministry, together with Rospotrebnadzor and the Eurasian Development Bank, held a briefing for foreign ambassadors, where they were got acquainted with this application.

«We offered other states to join, there is interest on their part. Just the other day, Tajikistan, not a member of the EAEU, joined the application. So, six countries are already connected to the system. It will be good if other countries of the world join this digital platform, not only from our region,» Alexey Overchuk said.
link: https://24.kg/english/198247/
views: 91
Print
Related
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
6,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 765 - in serious condition
870 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 114,300 in total
Sanitary control tightened in public transport in Bishkek
24.kg news agency awarded for COVID-19 pandemic coverage
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 177.3 million people globally
20 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
6,152 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 713 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
Popular
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat
19 June, Saturday
14:47
People with disabilities not to be able to use new buses in Bishkek People with disabilities not to be able to use new buse...
14:36
Five victims of Batken conflict undergo rehabilitation at Balneology Institute
14:25
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
14:11
Deputies to elect judges of Supreme and Constitutional Courts
11:56
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours