EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1

The operational headquarters supported the proposal to switch to the mandatory use of the application «Travel without COVID» when entering Russia. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk told in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

It is planned that the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will switch to this format from July 1, the CIS member states — from September 1.

«We started informing our EAEU colleagues about this back in April, and they were also preparing. The opportunity to enter Russia has been returned thanks to the mobile application for citizens of all member states of the Union, and its obligatory use will allow us to cover the main flows of arrivals and thereby reduce the risk of virus penetration into our territory,» Alexey Overchuk said.

At the same time, he noted that work is also underway with countries that are not members of the EAEU and the CIS. The Russian Foreign Ministry, together with Rospotrebnadzor and the Eurasian Development Bank, held a briefing for foreign ambassadors, where they were got acquainted with this application.

«We offered other states to join, there is interest on their part. Just the other day, Tajikistan, not a member of the EAEU, joined the application. So, six countries are already connected to the system. It will be good if other countries of the world join this digital platform, not only from our region,» Alexey Overchuk said.