Prime Minister instructs to check facts voiced in investigation by Azattyk

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to conduct a thorough check of the facts voiced in investigation by Azattyk. Press service of the Government reported.

The check will be carried out by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security, the State Financial Intelligence Service and the National Bank.

The day before, Azattyk published an investigation about the withdrawal from Kyrgyzstan of $ 700 million and gold through Abdyraz firm, which owned the Kyrgyz-Chinese market in Batken. According to a journalist, the withdrawal trace led to the Matraimovs, since one of the senders of a large amount from Kyrgyzstan, Aierkin Saimaiti, later transferred $ 2,338,700 from Turkey to the account of the Matraimovs fund Ismail Ata.

Another part of the money was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to the Chinese company Xinjiang Abu-Sahiy Import and Export Trade, which is the founder of Tarim Trans freight company. The investigation alleges that Tarim Trans company was patronized by Matraimov brothers.