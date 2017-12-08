Investigation into case of deputy Kanatbek Isaev prolonged until January 30

The investigation into the case of the deputy of the Parliament Kanatbek Isaev was prolonged until January 30. Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of Pervomaisky District Court the day before, court registry informed 24.kg news agency.

Lawyers representing the interests of the accused added that Kanatbek Isaev’s lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekov did not attend the hearing because of illness, but the court appointed a «duty» defender, which is contrary to the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Kanatbek Isaev was detained on September 30. He is charged with attempted forcible seizure of power. Five more people, including civil activist Melis Aspekov, are named in the case.

The investigation is being conducted by the State National Security Committee. Note, earlier it was reported that it will end on November 30.