Fuel and lubricants smuggling. Kyrgyz Customs not control movement of goods

The Customs of Kyrgyzstan does not control the movement of goods and vehicles across Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Press service of the agency reported.

Customs control was canceled on Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border after the republic’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. In this connection, the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic does not have the authority to carry out inspections and control during the movement of goods and vehicles across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

The control over the movement of goods and vehicles in the framework of mutual trade between the EEU member states is carried out by other authorized state bodies.

Registration, accounting and further management of goods, including fuel and lubricants entering the country from the EEU, are not within the competence of the Customs Service, it says.

Recall, the State Customs Service has repeatedly been criticized for weak struggle with smuggling. The parliamentary deputy Akylbek Japarov believes that Kyrgyzstan returned in the 1990s, when more than a half of the fuel in the republic was smuggled.