14:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fuel and lubricants smuggling. Kyrgyz Customs not control movement of goods

The Customs of Kyrgyzstan does not control the movement of goods and vehicles across Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan border. Press service of the agency reported.

Customs control was canceled on Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border after the republic’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. In this connection, the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic does not have the authority to carry out inspections and control during the movement of goods and vehicles across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border.

The control over the movement of goods and vehicles in the framework of mutual trade between the EEU member states is carried out by other authorized state bodies.

Registration, accounting and further management of goods, including fuel and lubricants entering the country from the EEU, are not within the competence of the Customs Service, it says.

Recall, the State Customs Service has repeatedly been criticized for weak struggle with smuggling. The parliamentary deputy Akylbek Japarov believes that Kyrgyzstan returned in the 1990s, when more than a half of the fuel in the republic was smuggled.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Kyrgyz customs authorities to be placed under video surveillance
Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service
Sultan Mamasadykov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
Customs officers reveal 1,600 customs offenses in 2018
Customs Chairman: There is no grey import in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Customs increases collection of duties by 22% in 2018
Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs as the most corrupt state service
Kyrgyzstan not to allow anyone to control its customs border
Ex-head of Customs Adamkul Zhunusov to be extradited to Bishkek in 2018
Wanted ex-head of Сustoms Adamkul Zhunusov detained in Baku
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case