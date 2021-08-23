16:47
Cars of Kyrgyzstanis stoned. Investigation of border incident began

An investigation has been started into the throwing of stones at cars of Kyrgyzstanis. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

The fact was registered under the article «Petty hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is carried out by the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region.

Unknown persons from the side of Tajikistan threw stones at the cars of Kyrgyzstanis on the night of August 22 on Batken — Isfana road. Window of one car was broken, door of another was damaged. None of the passengers and drivers was injured.
