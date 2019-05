Kanaiym Baktygulova was appointed an Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree, according to which the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Kanaiym Baktygulova became the diplomatic representative of the Kyrgyz Republic in Mongolia concurrently with her residence in Beijing.

She had already held this post in 2014-2017.