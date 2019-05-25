EU-Kyrgyzstan consultations on allocation of assistance to begin in near future

Consultations of representatives of the European Union and state bodies of Kyrgyzstan on the allocation of financial assistance to the republic will begin in the near future. The Head of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer told reporters.

According to him, an agreement on the provision of funds for three components — the rule of law, education and development of rural regions between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union is in force until the end of 2020. Money is allocated to the Ministry of Finance, which then distributes them and reports on the work done.

«As the support program ends, we have to decide how we will act in the period from 2021 to 2028. Negotiations should start soon, as this is a long process,» Eduard Auer told.