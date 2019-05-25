10:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

EU-Kyrgyzstan consultations on allocation of assistance to begin in near future

Consultations of representatives of the European Union and state bodies of Kyrgyzstan on the allocation of financial assistance to the republic will begin in the near future. The Head of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer told reporters.

According to him, an agreement on the provision of funds for three components — the rule of law, education and development of rural regions between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union is in force until the end of 2020. Money is allocated to the Ministry of Finance, which then distributes them and reports on the work done.

«As the support program ends, we have to decide how we will act in the period from 2021 to 2028. Negotiations should start soon, as this is a long process,» Eduard Auer told.
link:
views: 32
Print
Related
New strategy of EU - Central Asia cooperation to be presented in Bishkek in July
European Union presents vision of cooperation with Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan and EU plan to complete negotiations on new agreement by summer
Environmental safety is important in exploration of new uranium objects
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral reforms
EU Special Representative arrives in Kyrgyzstan
EU presents new trade facilitation programmes in Central Asia
European Union prohibits use of household plastic
President about relations with Europe, USA: Kyrgyzstan’s interests is priority
European Union allocates €6.5 mln to support social security in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan
Propagandist of terrorism from Kazakhstan hiding in Bishkek arrested Propagandist of terrorism from Kazakhstan hiding in Bishkek arrested
Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours Five people with HIV detected in Bishkek markets for 4 hours
EBRD ready to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan to €100 million EBRD ready to increase financing of projects in Kyrgyzstan to €100 million