Weather alert: rainstorms forecasted in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on May 25-26. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Rains, thunderstorms, snow are forecasted in high-mountainous regions; hail is possible in foothill and mountainous areas.

Precipitations will be intense in the foothill and mountainous regions of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions and in the east of Issyk-Kul region. West wind reaching 4-9 meters per second with increase up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas of Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions is expected.

A slight drop in air temperature is forecasted.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of motor transport, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Mudflows are possible in connection with the expected local rainstorms in the foothill and mountainous regions of the republic.
