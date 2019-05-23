14:10
President takes drinking water supply issue under personal control

«The clean water issue is one of the priorities in the national strategy. Therefore, provision of each village with clean water will be under my personal control,» the President of Kyrgyzstan said today at Clean Water in Regions Forum.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov outlined that all government agencies relevant to the solution of the issue should take personal responsibility for the quality of water supply systems. However, there is evidence that, despite the measures taken in the preparation and implementation of projects in the field of clean water, there are many flaws and shortcomings.

«Money should be used rationally and sparingly; we cannot allow the repetition of mistakes and corruption manifestations that occurred during the implementation of the first phase of Taza Suu project. As part of the first phase of Taza Suu project, an audit of 47 small projects was carried out. As a result, materials on 18 of them were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office. One of the most acute problems at present is the preservation of water supply systems that have already been built and put into operation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
