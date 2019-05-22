09:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Yuristanbek Shygaev goes on vacation, followed by dismissal

Director of Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts Yurstanbek Shygaev wrote a letter of leave with subsequent dismissal. Representatives of the museum told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the commission of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism continues to conduct an audit. It became known that Yuristanbek Shygaev took out two originals of paintings from the museum’s storehouse — one by Nikolay Sverchkov «Horse and Dog», the other «Portrait of Bakunin» by Nikolay Ge — and returned them damaged.

Yuristanbek Shygaev claims that he will restore everything, and the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov asks to wait for the results of the commission’s work. Former head of the ministry Sultan Raev said that he was stunned by the act of Shygaev.
link:
views: 19
Print
Related
Welcome to museums of Bishkek! They work until 22.00 today
Historical Museum on fire in Bishkek
Popular
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan