Two soldiers were killed in traffic accident in Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 6.30 on Bishkek — Osh highway.

«There were four servicemen in the car, two of whom died at the scene. Two more were taken to the territorial hospital. According to preliminary data, driver of the passenger car fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a truck,» the traffic police reported.