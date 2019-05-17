13:04
HIV mortality rate declines in Kyrgyzstan

At least 1,925 people died from HIV infection in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Director of the Republican AIDS Center Aibek Bekbolotov told today at a press conference.

He noted that since 1987, when the first cases of HIV infection were detected in Kyrgyzstan, 9,010 HIV positive people have been registered in the country.

«In recent years, the mortality from HIV infection has been declining. There is affordable treatment now that allows to live for a long time. The country is taking steps to combat the epidemic, and a national program has been adopted that covers all components, including discrimination and stigma,» he said.

Aibek Bekbolotov told that people do not want to undergo tests because of stigmatization and discrimination.

«Until now, HIV infection is considered as a shameful disease. Many believe that this does not concern them. But it is. Infection is transmitted both sexually and through blood,» he said.

As a result, the disease is detected in late stages — in almost 65 percent of cases.

«Do not be afraid to be examined. There is nothing shameful about it. On the contrary, if the infection is detected at the early stages, many lives can be saved. There is no vaccinations or pills that will cure HIV infection. But there are effective treatment methods that allow people with HIV to live a full life,» he said.
