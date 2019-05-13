Journalist Ydyrys Isakov attacked in Osh city

Journalist of Azattyk radio Ydyrys Isakov was attacked in Osh city. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

The journalist shot an illegal casino with his colleagues in the southern capital. He was attacked by the guards of the casino.

«I was not injured, my jacket was torn, I have minor scratches on my face. I haven’t written a statement to the police yet, but all this happened during a live broadcast on social networks, law enforcement agencies must take measures,» Ydyrys Isakov told.

By the way, an Osh businessman Jalil Atambayev filed a lawsuit of 50 million soms against Ydyrys Isakov. The journalist published a material in which he told that the former police colonel evaded taxes. The businessman withdrew the lawsuit in early May.