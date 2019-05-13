Safe City: Budget gets 57.3 million soms of paid fines

At least 57,325,805 soms have been transferred to the budget of Kyrgyzstan from the paid fines for violation of traffic rules for 2 months. The Main Traffic Safety Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Safe City project was launched in the country on February 12. Letters with notifications are send out since March 4.

During the implementation of the project, 98,010 violations have been registered, 39,670 vehicle owners have paid their fines.

The first stage of the project includes 110 hardware-software complexes: in the capital — 42, on the roads of Chui region — 48 fixed and 20 mobile ones. Installation of cameras was completed on May 12.