Vladimir Putin congratulated CIS leaders on Victory Day

President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of the CIS countries, as well as to the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on the occasion of Victory Day. TASS reported with reference to the press service of the Kremlin.

«Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders and citizens of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,» message says.

The head of Russia stressed that «on the day of this great holiday, we remember with gratitude the unparalleled heroism of our compatriots who defended the freedom of their native land and saved the world from fascist aggression.»

«We honor heroes who courageously fought against invaders on the battlefield and worked selflessly in the home front. Our common duty is to cherish the memory of their exploits and innumerable sacrifices, to surround the veterans with care and attention,» Vladimir Putin outlined.

He conveyed to all veterans of the Great Patriotic War and workers of the home front words of deep gratitude and wished them good health, long life, peace and prosperity.
