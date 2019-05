Use of drones during Immortal Regiment march was banned in Bishkek. Press service of the City Council reported.

It sent a warning to reporters that the use of drones for filming was prohibited.

«Use of drones is not allowed, they will be removed,» the press service stressed.

Media workers were also informed about the ban on taking pictures of the column after arrival of the president, shooting is allowed only after the head of state leaves the procession.

Recall, Immortal Regiment march is scheduled for 10.00 on May 9.