12 million rubles transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents

Law enforcement officers found out that 12 million rubles were transferred from Tomsk city (Russia) to Kyrgyzstan using forged documents. Russian media reported.

The transfer was made for the supply of goods from China during 2017. It is known that the funds were transferred by Tomsk company. However, the foreign economic agreement was drawn up on behalf of the former head of the company, who had no relation to its activities since 2015. Moreover, any goods were not delivered to the Tomsk company.

«The documents, using which the money transfers were made, turned out to be fake. A criminal case was opened against the criminals. They face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to one million rubles,» the message says.

Since mid-April, three money transfer systems have introduced restrictions on money transfers from the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Vietnam. It turned out that this is part of the measures taken by Russia to combat gray imports.