Kyrgyzstan has two uranium deposits with medium reserves

There are no large deposits in Kyrgyzstan, only two medium ones — Sary-Dzhaz area and Kyzyl-Ompol placer deposit. Karybek Ibraev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, said today at public hearings.

According to him, there are about 8,000 tons of uranium in Sary-Dzhaz area and about 13,000 tons with estimated resources in Kyzyl-Ompol. Up to date, 17 licenses have been issued for prospecting and exploration of uranium deposits. There are eight permits for uranium exploration only. Three of them are for work in Issyk-Kul region, five — in Chui region, one — in Batken region.

«The remaining licenses were issued for prospecting and exploration of other minerals, where uranium is an accompanying element. At the same time, YurAsia advanced the most among those permits issued for the search and exploration of precisely uranium. In the rest, projects have just been developed, work is not being conducted,» Karybek Ibraev summed up.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was temporarily suspended. Deputies of the Parliament have instructed the Government to ban the prospecting, exploration and development of uranium deposits in Kyrgyzstan.