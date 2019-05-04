Kyrgyz wrestler knocks out rival at One FC MMA Tournament in Indonesia

Kyrgyzstani Kyamran Abbasov won One Championship — For Honor International Mixed Martial Arts Tournament.

The championship under the auspices of One FC was held on May 3 in Jakarta (Indonesia). The program included 10 fights with participation of athletes from Indonesia, India, Cambodia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia, USA, South Korea and Japan.

The 25-year-old Kyamran Abbasov competed with 37-year-old Japanese Yushin Okami. In the second minute of the second round, our wrestler won by a technical knockout.

This is the 21st victory of Kyamran Abbasov on the professional arena.