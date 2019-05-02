Rally against uranium mining held in Karakol city

A rally against uranium mining took place in Karakol city. Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the protest was held at the city stadium.

«About 100 people participated in it. Our main demand is to stop mining and development of uranium. We indicated our demand in the resolution,» said Kamil Ruziev.

YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project.

Investors’ representative Andrey Akimov told reporters that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was suspended.