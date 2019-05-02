10:42
Tashkent - Balykchy passenger train to start serving the route in June

Tashkent — Balykchy passenger train will start serving the route on June 6. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The train will run along the route once a week, on Thursdays from Tashkent, on Saturdays — from Balykchy. The journey time from Bishkek to Tashkent is 20 hours and 30 minutes taking into account passage of all border crossing points.

The fare in a car with reserved seats is from 1,946 soms, in a compartment car — from 2,461 soms, in a luxury car — from 4,602 soms. The train has a dining car.
