23:22
Passenger trains to Russia to start running from beginning of June

International trains will resume work from the beginning of June. The Public Relations Department of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

According to the state enterprise, Bishkek — Samara route will start operating on June 8. The train will depart from the capital on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Bishkek — Kazan traffic will start on June 6. Trains in this direction will depart on Mondays only.

From June 9, it will be possible to travel to Novosibirsk from Bishkek by train once every eight days.

To cross the border of Kazakhstan, a passenger must have a certificate with a negative PCR test result for COVID-19, which is valid within 72 hours. Citizens of the EAEU member states do not need to confirm the negative test result for COVID-19 to enter Russia.
