Man who tied child to car released on own recognizance

Man who tied his nephew to a car and dragged him several meters was released on his own recognizance. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the police, Pervomaisky Court of the capital made the decision. Investigation continues.

Recall, on April 27, at about 8 am, the police received a message that a man was beating a child in Altyn Kazyk residential area.

«A nine-year-old boy was beaten by his 32-year-old relative. He tied the child with a rope to a BMW car and dragged several meters. The boy was taken to hospital. Relative was detained. Forensic examinations have been appointed,» the police department said.