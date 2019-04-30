Man who tied child to car released on own recognizance

Man who tied his nephew to a car and dragged him several meters was released on his own recognizance. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.
Recall, on April 27, at about 8 am, the police received a message that a man was beating a child in Altyn Kazyk residential area.
«A nine-year-old boy was beaten by his 32-year-old relative. He tied the child with a rope to a BMW car and dragged several meters. The boy was taken to hospital. Relative was detained. Forensic examinations have been appointed,» the police department said.