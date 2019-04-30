Man ties child to car and drags several meters in Bishkek

A man tied a child to a car and dragged him several meters in Bishkek. Police department of the capital reported.

The police received a message that a man was beating a child in Altyn Kazyk residential area on April 27 at about 8.00.

«A nine-year-old boy was beaten by his 32-year-old relative. He tied the child to a BMW car with a rope and dragged him several meters. The boy was taken to hospital. The relative was arrested. Forensic examinations have been appointed,» the police department reported.

According to preliminary data, the boy’s mother works in Russia, he has no father.

«The child was left with relatives. Investigative and operational actions are carried out to find out all the circumstances of the incident. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police department told.