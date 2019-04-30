CSTO Defense Ministers discuss situation on Tajikistan - Afghanistan border

Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization discussed situation on Tajikistan — Afghanistan border. Deputy Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov told journalists.

According to him, the Council of Defense Ministers discussed a range of issues, in particular, the military-political situation in Central Asia.

«Now we are holding a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense, on May 22 — the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The set of issues that will be considered today will be further discussed at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, and in the fall — at a meeting of the Heads of State. The most important question that has been raised today is the military-political, strategic situation in the Central Asian region, taking into account the challenges and threats that emanate from the territory of Afghanistan,» Valery Semerikov said.