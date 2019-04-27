Officials and deputies ignore 2nd People’s Kurultai

The second kurultai of the socio-political and patriotic forces of Kyrgyzstan is held in Bishkek.

The forum is attended by public and political figures of the republic. This time, representatives of the Presidential Administration and deputies of the Parliament ignored the invitation of the organizers of the kurultai.

Participants hear a report on the results of the first kurultai. It is noted that the Presidential Administration responded to the resolution of the first kurultai of the socio-political and patriotic forces.