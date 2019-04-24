Population's interest in religious channels grows in Kyrgyzstan

New trend in the media and on social networks is increased interest in religious topics. A media expert Gulnura Toralieva said at the presentation of Media Influence Matrix research.

According to her, the number of followers of ex-mufti Chubak azhy Jalilov Naasat Media on Facebook exceeds the number of those of the country’s leading media. In 2017, his YouTube channel received a silver play button. This award is considered as an honorary among video bloggers and is awarded to users who have more than 100,000 followers.

Gulnura Toralieva noted that the audience’s demand for religious channels and television programs has increased — about 12 percent watch religious talk shows.