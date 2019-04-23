21:29
Ata Meken party to hold rally on May 3

Leader of Ata Meken parliamentary faction Almambet Shykmamatov said to 24.kg news agency that the socialists would gather for a rally on May 3.

According to him, supporters of the chairman of Ata Meken party, Omurbek Tekebayev, and the former Emergency Situations Minister Duishenkul Chotonov will hold a rally in front of the Supreme Court building on Old Square on the day when the judicial board will decide on review of the criminal case against the politicians.

In addition, Ata Meken members intend to seek from the Prosecutor General’s Office upholding the petition of lawyers of Tekebayev and Chotonov on review of the factual allegations of the criminal case upon the newly discovered evidence.

Judicial Board of the Supreme Court was supposed to consider the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov upon the newly discovered evidence today. However, the hearing did not take place due to the fact that the prosecutor did not become familiar with the materials of the criminal case. They were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
