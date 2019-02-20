16:08
President of Kyrgyzstan suggests holding Nomad Games in regions annually

In order to promote the Republican Nomad Games all over the country, it was decided to hold them annually in each of the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The President stated today at a meeting with residents of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminded that the 3rd World Nomad Games were held at a high level, representatives of 60 countries took part in them, the next games would be held in Turkey.

«Taking into account the importance of these Games, we decided to hold the National Nomad Games at the republican level in Kyrgyzstan every year. This year, the Games will be held in Talas region — in Manas-Ordo. Further, other regions of our country will take over the baton,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
